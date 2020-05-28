LONDON (AP) — Arsenal chairman Chips Keswick is retiring after seven years in the role and 15 years on the board of the Premier League club.

The 80-year-old Keswick will not be replaced as chairman, with American owner Stan Kroenke and his son, Josh, making up half of the club’s remaining board members.

Keswick, a former director of the Bank of England, said his plan was always to retire at the end of this season and that wouldn’t be derailed by the coronavirus outbreak.

“The club is in safe hands with Stan and Josh, the board and the executive team,” Keswick said Thursday. “I know Arsenal will emerge strongly from this situation and I look forward, like all our supporters around the world, to seeing the team in action as soon as possible.”

Stan and Josh Kroenke said in a statement that Keswick’s “extensive business knowledge and experience coupled with his deep love of Arsenal have made him the perfect chairman.”



