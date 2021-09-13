FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — The Southeastern Conference has fined Arkansas $100,000 after Razorbacks fans rushed the field following last Saturday’s 40-21 win over Texas.

The fans violated the league’s access to competition area policy that was adopted in 2004. It states that “access to competition areas shall be limited to participating student-athletes, coaches, officials, support personnel and properly-credentialed individuals at all times.”

Arkansas beat its former Southwest Conference before a crowd of 74.531 — the ninth-largest in Arkansas history. It was the Razorbacks’ first win over Texas in Fayetteville since 1981. The win vaulted Arkansas into the AP Top 25 for the first time since 2016. The 20th-ranked Razorbacks host Georgia Southern on Saturday.

It’s a second offense for Arkansas, which also was fined following a win over LSU in 2014. A first offense is $50,000. The fine jumps to $250,000 for third and subsequent offenses.

Funds go to the SEC Post-Graduate Scholarship Fund.