FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas coach Sam Pittman has tested positive for COVID-19 and could miss Saturday’s game at No. 6 Florida.

Pittman was tested Sunday as part of the team’s normal protocol and learned Monday morning that his was positive. SEC protocol for asymptomatic positives will require him to isolate for at least 10 days from the date of the positive test. Pittman retested Monday morning to confirm the results of Sunday’s test, and those results were pending.

Defensive coordinator Barry Odom will serve as the team’s interim head coach. Pittman will remain a part of team meetings virtually while in isolation.

The Razorbacks are off to a 3-3 start in Pittman’s first year – a significant jump from last year’s 2-10 campaign. Arkansas has won two of three and is coming off a 24-13 victory over Tennessee.

