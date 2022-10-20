Jordan Hall scored in the 26th minute and the Arizona (6-6-2, 3-4-0 Pac-12) women’s soccer team secured a 1-0 victory over Washington on Thursday night at Husky Soccer Stadium.

The Huskies (8-4-3, 2-4-1) had three golden opportunities to take a lead in the sixth minute. However, Kala McDaniel’s shot was saved by the Wildcats’ Hope Hisey, who recovered to deny Summer Yates’ point-blank shot off the rebound.

Volleyball

• Host Seattle Pacific (9-11, 7-5 Great Northwest Athletic Conference) rallied for a 15-25, 25-23, 25-16, 22-25, 16-14 victory over Central Washington (12-8, 7-5). Sydney Perry hammered 11 kills and Allison Wilks came up with a career-high 10 blocks for the Falcons.

• Seattle University (4-11, 0-7 Western Athletic Conference) began its four-match road trip, falling 25-20, 25-14, 25-19 to Southern Utah (5-12, 4-4).

Women’s soccer

• Host Washington State (8-4-3, 2-3-2 Pac-12) lost to Arizona State 2-0. The Sun Devils (7-3-3, 3-3-1) scored two second-half goals to hand WSU its first home loss of the season.

Golf

• In the 74th edition of the Hudson Cup Matches at Tacoma C&GC — a Ryder Cup style event — the professionals led the amateurs by 7.5 to 2.5 after the first day of competition. The professional team led 6 to 4 in the 31st Senior Hudson Cup Matches. Play concludes Friday with the singles matches.

Baseball

• The Pac-12 announced a change in format for the Pac-12 tournament, expanding the field to nine teams and switching to pool play. There will be three teams in each pool, with each team playing two games in pool play. The 2023 tournament is scheduled for May 23-27, 2023, at Scottsdale Stadium in Arizona.