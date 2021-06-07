TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Tracy Smith is out after seven seasons as Arizona State’s baseball coach.

Athletic director Ray Anderson announced Monday that the school and Smith had parted ways a day after the Sun Devils were bounced from the NCAA’s Austin Regional.

“Decisions like this are never easy to make, but I want to thank Tracy for his efforts over the last seven years,” Anderson said. “We are committed to returning Sun Devil baseball back to one of the country’s elite programs and will look for a leader who can help us compete for Pac-12 titles, consistently host postseason competitions and return us to the College World Series.”

Smith was hired in 2014 after earning national coach of the year honors at Indiana the year before. He led Arizona State to NCAA regionals four times, but no trips to the College World Series.

The Sun Devils finished 33-22 after reaching the Austin Regional. Arizona State beat Fairfield in Austin, but lost to Texas and was knocked out of the bracket with a 9-7 loss in a second game with Fairfield on Sunday after blowing a five-run lead.

Smith went 202-155 at Arizona State.