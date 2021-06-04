TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Tanner O’Tremba batted 3 for 4 with a home run and Tony Bullard and Kobe Kato each went 3 for 5 and the trio combined to drive in seven runs and Arizona fought off Grand Canyon at the end for a 12-6 win in the Tucson Regional late Friday.

Arizona scored five runs in the bottom of the eighth inning while sending 10 batters to the plate for the game’s final margin in an almost four-hour contest.

The Lopes, in their first post-season appearance at the Division I level, led 4-0 after 1 1/2 innings before Arizona began chipping away.

Arizona (41-15) scored a pair in the bottom of the second and a run in each of the next two innings before taking the lead for good on O’Tremba’s two-run homer in the sixth.

The two squads combined to pound out 31 total hits and the Wildcats (41-15) batted .414 (17 for 41) at the plate.

Jacob Wilson went 3 for 5 for Grand Canyon (39-20-1).