CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Tanner O’Tremba had a two-out two-run double in the top of the ninth inning and Arizona rallied to beat No. 7 overall seed Miami 4-3 on Sunday, knocking the Hurricanes out of the Coral Gables Regional.

Arizona (39-24) will play Mississippi for the championship on Monday. The Wildcats will have to beat Ole Miss twice to earn a berth in the Super Regionals.

The Wildcats’ rally in the ninth started after Andrew Walters (0-1) struck out Blake Paugh and Mac Bingham to open the inning. Leadoff batter Nic McClaughry reached on an infield single and took second on a wild pitch. Walters plunked Daniel Susac with a 1-2 pitch and O’Tremba doubled to right-center field, scoring both runners.

Quinn Flanagan came in to pitch the bottom of the ninth for Arizona and Ariel Garcia greeted him with a single. Garcia advanced to second on a wild pitch. and took third on a fly out. Flanagan struck out pinch-hitter Gaby Gutierrez for the second out, then intentionally walked Yohandy Morales. Flanagan got Renzo Gonzalez to ground out to short to end the game for his second save.

CJ Kayfus led off the bottom of the first with a home run to give Miami (40-20) an early lead. Arizona tied it when No. 9 hitter Mac Bingham homered leading off the third.

Morales’ hit a two-run shot to give the Hurricanes a 3-1 lead in the sixth. Arizona pulled within a run in the eighth on a solo homer by Tony Bullard.

