PORTO ALEGRE, Brazil (AP) — Lionel Messi avoided another disappointment with the national team as Argentina defeated Qatar 2-0 Sunday to escape elimination in the group stage of the Copa America.

Lautaro Martinez and Sergio Aguero scored a goal in each half as Argentina defeated guest team Qatar 2-0 to secure a spot in the quarterfinals of the South American competition.

Argentina finished second in Group A behind Colombia, which did Argentina a huge favor by beating Paraguay 1-0 in the other group match on Sunday.

Argentina will face Venezuela in the quarterfinals.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports