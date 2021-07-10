By
The Associated Press
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Argentina beats Brazil 1-0 to win Copa America final.
The Associated Press
Most Read Sports Stories
- As Shohei Ohtani dazzles on mound and at plate, Mariners can't help but wonder what might have been
- Mariners rally on Mitch Haniger's grand slam after Angels' Shohei Ohtani awes crowd
- Reports: Former Seahawk Frank Clark charged with felony possession of assault weapon
- Kraken looking at 3 venues for preseason hockey games
- Kraken mailbag: Could Vladimir Tarasenko, Duncan Keith be in side deals? Will two scoreboards become a trend?