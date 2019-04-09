RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Argentina and Colombia will share hosting duties for the 2020 Copa America, which will be played with a new format.

South America’s soccer body CONMEBOL confirmed the dual hosts on Tuesday during a meeting in Rio de Janeiro, where the final of this year’s tournament will take place on July 7.

CONMEBOL said 10 South American teams plus two guests will play in the competition in 2020, the same number as this year’s edition. However, they will be divided into two groups of six based on geography with a north and south region.

Colombia will be paired with Brazil, Ecuador, Venezuela, Peru and one of the guests.

Argentina will welcome Chile, Paraguay, Bolivia, Uruguay and the other guest.

The top four teams from each group advance to the quarterfinals.

___

