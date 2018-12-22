RUSTON, La. (AP) — Amorie Archibald drained a career-high five from long range to total 21 points as Louisiana Tech stood strong against a late rally to win its sixth straight, beating Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 73-68 on Saturday night.
Louisiana Tech had a comfortable 64-49 lead with 5:06 remaining after Mubarak Muhammed’s 3-point play. Jake Babic hit consecutive 3-pointers and Trey Gray added another as the Islanders rallied to 66-58 two minutes later. Gray added another trey to cut the margin to 68-64 with 1:43 left.
DaQuan Bracey, who finished with 15 points and six assists, scored six down the stretch to secure the win. Anthony Duruji added 14 points with eight rebounds and JaColby Pemberton chipped in 11 points for Louisiana Tech (10-3).
The Bulldogs open Conference USA action when they host Southern Mississippi next Saturday.
Elijah Schmidt was 8 of 11 from the floor and scored 16 points for Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (5-7). Gray was 4 of 7 from long range for 13 points.