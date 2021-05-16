LONDON (AP) — England fast bowler Jofra Archer will miss next month’s test series against New Zealand after suffering a recurrence of an elbow injury.

Archer was hurt playing for Sussex in a County Championship match against Kent this week.

The England and Wales Cricket Board said Sunday he had pain in his right elbow when bowling.

Archer will see a medical consultant later this week to determine the next course of action on the management of his elbow, the ECB said.

Archer had to pull out of the IPL because of an elbow injury.

___

