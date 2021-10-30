ATLANTA (AP) — Luiz Araújo scored for the second consecutive game and Atlanta United and Toronto FC tied 1-1 on Saturday night.

Araújo put pressure on the Toronto back line, forcing a pass to goalkeeper Quinten Westburg but Araújo continued to swarm and stole the ball from Westburg before tapping in to an empty net to give Atlanta a 1-0 lead in the 15th minute. The 28-year-old Brazilian, who signed with Atlanta in August, has three goals and three assists in the last six games and has been involved in six of the club’s last seven goals.

Toronto’s Jordan Perruzza, a 20-year-old homegrown who made his fourth appearance, scored his first MLS goal in the 88th minute to make it 1-1.

Atlanta (12-9-11) is unbeaten in its last four games and is fifth in the Eastern Conference standings with 47 points with two games remaining.

Toronto (6-17-10) trailed at halftime for an MLS-high 18th time this season and the club has earned at least a point in those games for just the fourth time (W1 D2 L14).

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports