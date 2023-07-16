Recently promoted prospects Cole Young and Gabriel Gonzalez hit run-scoring singles in the bottom of the ninth inning to lift the Everett AquaSox over the visiting Hillsboro Hops 5-4 Sunday in Northwest League action.

Young went 4 for 5 and also had a solo home run. Harry Ford and Axel Sanchez also homered for the AquaSox (44-40).

Horse racing

• Clovisconnection held off Lloyds Logic in a driving finish and scored a neck victory in the $50,000 Irish Day Stakes for 3-year-old colts and geldings at Emerald Downs. Ridden by Kevin Radke at high weight of 123 pounds, Clovisconnection covered 6½ furlongs in 1:14.73, returning $3.40 as the betting favorite.

The victory gives Clovisconnection a sweep of the first two stakes for 3-year-old colts and geldings.

One of the fastest fillies in track history continued her winning ways as Aloha Breeze blazed to her third straight victory this year with a dominating front-running performance in the $50,000 Kent Stakes for 3-year-old fillies.

With Carlos Montalvo aboard at high weight of 122 pounds, Aloha Breeze cruised home unchallenged by 6¼ lengths, setting a stakes record of 1:14.77 for 6½ furlongs and returning $2.40 as a prohibitive favorite in a field of six.

Minors

• Taylor Trammell hit a solo home run but the host Tacoma Rainiers (44-46) managed just three hits in a 5-1 Pacific Coast League loss to the Round Rock Express at Cheney Stadium. The Rainiers were swept for the first time this season (albeit in a rare three-game series) as they fell to 2-7 against the Express. Round Rock RHP Owen White threw four shutout innings, yielding a hit and four walks while striking out two.

Soccer

• Tacoma Defiance (8-3-6, 33 points) drew 1-1 with LA Galaxy II (4-9-5, 20 points) at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif., losing the ensuing shootout 4-3 to head home with one point. Dylan Teves scored the lone goal for Defiance as the club kept its top spot in the Pacific Division and extended its unbeaten streak to seven games (4-0-3).

Golf

• Conner Robbins of North Shore GC in Tacoma fired a final-round 66 to win the 36th Rosauers Open Invitational at Indian Canyon GC in Spokane. Robbins made an eagle on the final hole to clinch the win at 19-under 194.

Rowing

• Jessica Thoennes and Brooke Mooney from the University of Washington and Alina Hagstrom of Seattle along with coxswain Nina Castagna of UW will represent the women’s eight at the 2023 World Rowing Championships Sept. 3-10 in Belgrade, Serbia. The men’s eight includes Ezra Carlson and Chris Carlson from the University of Washington.