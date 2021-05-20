Willie MacIver homered to tie it in the seventh inning Thursday night, and Eddy Diaz scored on a wild pitch in the eighth inning as the Spokane Indians beat the visiting Everett AquaSox 3-2.

Spokane has won three in a row vs. Everett, which entered the series on an eight-game win streak.

Julio Rodriguez was 2 for 4 for Everett, and Jack Larsen was 2 for 4 with a two-run home run.

• Cal Raleigh was 1 for 4 with a double and three RBI, but the Tacoma Rainiers lost to the visiting Round Rock Express 10-5.

College baseball

• Shane Jamison was 3 for 3 with a double and an RBI as Seattle U (14-30, 8-22 WAC) opened its final regular-season series with a 7-2 win over visiting Utah Valley (9-43, 7-26).

Hockey

• The Everett Silvertips announced they are not extending the contract of general manager Garry Davidson. The team said in a release “the past two seasons have necessitated the restructuring of Silvertips hockey operations, and this process is ongoing.”

track and field

• Washington set a program record, for the second consecutive season, with 49 athletes qualifying for the NCAA West Preliminary Championships, which is May 26-29 in College Station, Texas.

• Washington State qualified 20 athletes for the NCAA West meet.

Tennis

• Washington’s Clement Chidekh was a All-Pac-12 first-team men’s selection in his first year with the school.

• Vanessa Wong made the All-Pac-12 women’s first team.