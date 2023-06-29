Four Everett AquaSox pitchers combined on a two-hitter while striking out 13 in a 1-0 victory over the visiting Eugene Emeralds. The Sox have won nine of 10. Raul Alcantara (3-2) pitched six hitless innings.

• Zach DeLoach and Colin Moran hit two-run homers but the host Tacoma Rainiers lost 9-4 to the Salt Lake Bees.

Golf

• Christian “Pono” Yanagi of Pullman shot rounds of 72-63-67 to win the 102nd Washington Men’s Amateur Championship at Wine Valley Golf Club in Walla Walla.

Rowing

• The Washington men’s coxed four won its Prince Albert Challenge Cup quarterfinal race at Henley Royal Regatta in England, earning a spot in Friday’s semifinals.

Soccer

• Tacoma Defiance defender Stuart Hawkins and Sounders FC Academy goalkeeper Mohammed Shour were named to the West team for the MLS NEXT All-Star Game on July 19 in Annapolis, Md.

Track and field

• Washington All-Americans Luke Houser and Anna Gibson were named First Team Academic All-America by the College Sports Communicators.