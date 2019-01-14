BALTIMORE (AP) — Damni Applewhite made a tip-in basket of Janai Raynor-Powell’s missed layup with a second left to give South Carolina State a 70-68 win over Coppin State on Monday night.

Cedric Council’s jumper put Coppin State on top 61-58 with 4:46 left for its last lead. Lavar Harewood tied it with a 3-pointer and Ian Kinard followed with a 3 with 3:57 to go. Taqwain Drummond’s jump shot with 2:01 left tied it at 68 for the Eagles, who missed their last three shot attempts.

Applewhite led South Carolina State with 18 points, Harewood scored 13 and Jahmari Etienne and Kinard each scored 10 for the Bulldogs (4-15, 2-1 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). South Carolina State made all 17 of its foul shots.

Chad Andrews-Fulton was 7-of-8 shooting to lead Coppin State (2-17, 2-2) with 19 points. Dejaun Clayton and Lucian Brownlee each scored 15 and Council grabbed 11 rebounds. Brendan Medley-Bacon tied a career-high with four blocked shots and the team finished with nine.