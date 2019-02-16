CLEVELAND (AP) — Tyree Appleby had 26 points and 11 assists as Cleveland St. narrowly beat IUPUI 89-86 on Saturday night.
Appleby hit 5 of 7 3-pointers.
Jaalam Hill had 18 points and three blocks for Cleveland St. (8-20, 3-12 Horizon League). Rashad Williams added 18 points. Seth Millner had 17 points and eight rebounds for the hosts.
Evan Hall had 18 points for the Jaguars (14-13, 6-8), whose losing streak reached four games. D.J. McCall added 18 points and nine rebounds. Camron Justice had 17 points.
Most Read Sports Stories
- Analysis: How does UW's QB situation measure up with the rest of the Pac-12?
- Sue Bird has an eye for basketball talent. Here's how she's using it in her NBA role with the Nuggets.
- Sports on TV & radio: Local listings for Seattle games and events
- After a season of change a year ago, Seahawks appear pretty set at tight end heading into 2019
- Kaepernick, Eric Reid settle collusion grievances with NFL
The Vikings evened the season series against the Jaguars with the win. IUPUI defeated Cleveland St. 90-74 on Jan. 10. Cleveland St. faces Wright St. on the road on Thursday. IUPUI plays Milwaukee at home on Friday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com