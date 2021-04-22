The NFL draft will be top heavy with quarterbacks, starting with Trevor Lawrence at the very top.

Where will it go from there?

On this week’s AP Top 25 College Football Podcast, NFL draft analyst and reporter Eric Edholm of Yahoo! Sports joins AP’s Ralph Russo to preview much-anticipated selections.

After Lawrence at No. 1, how does he rank the other four quarterbacks who could go off the board in the first 10 picks? Is Zach Wilson from BYU next in line? Maybe Ohio State’s Justin Fields or North Dakota State’s Trey Lance.

What are the deepest and thinnest positions in this draft class and how many players in the group receive truly elite grades?

Plus, UNLV athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois joins the show to talk about her role with the National Coalition for Minority Football Coaches.

The coalition, founded by Maryland’s Mike Locksley, is starting a mentoring program for promising coaches of color in the hopes of creating more opportunities for them to become head coaches.

