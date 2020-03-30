March 31

1909 — Baseball’s National Commission rules that players who jump contracts will be suspended for five years. Players joining outlaw organizations will be suspended for three years as punishment for going outside organized baseball.

1923 — The Ottawa Senators of the NHL complete a two-game sweep of the WCHL’s Edmonton Eskimos with a 1-0 victory to win the Stanley Cup for the third time in four years. Harry “Punch” Broadbent scores the goal.

1961 — The Pacific Coast League’s proposal to use a designated hitter for the pitcher is rejected by the Professional Baseball Rules Committee by a vote of 8-1.

1973 — The Philadelphia Flyers tie an NHL record for most goals in one period, scoring eight in the second period of a 10-2 romp over the New York Islanders.

1973 — Ken Norton scores a stunning upset with a 12-round, split decision over Muhammad Ali to win the NABF heavyweight title. Norton, a 5-1 underdog, breaks Ali’s jaw in the first round.

1975 — UCLA beats Kentucky 92-85 for its 10th NCAA basketball title under coach John Wooden. Wooden finishes with a 620-147 career record after announcing his retirement two days earlier.

1980 — Larry Holmes scores a TKO in the eighth round over Leroy Jones to retain his WBC heavyweight title in Las Vegas.

1980 — Mike Weaver knocks out John Tate in the 15th round to win the WBA heavyweight title in Knoxville, Tenn.

1985 — Old Dominion beats Georgia 70-65 for the women’s NCAA basketball championship.

1986 — Freshman center Pervis Ellison hits two free throws with 27 seconds left to seal Louisville’s 72-69 victory over Duke for the NCAA basketball championship.

1991 — Tennessee edges Virginia 70-67 in overtime for its third NCAA women’s basketball title. It’s the first overtime in the 10 years of the women’s tournament.

1991 — Brett Hull scores his 86th goal to give him the third-best total in NHL history as the St. Louis Blues beat the Minnesota North Stars 2-1.

1991 — Amy Alcott wins the Dinah Shore golf tournament with a record eight-shot victory over Dottie Mochrie.

1997 — Martina Hingis becomes the youngest No. 1 player in tennis history. The 16-year-old Swiss, who won her fifth title of 1997 at the Lipton Championships on March 29, supplants Steffi Graf in the WTA Tour rankings.

2012 — Ray Whitney passes 1,000 career points with a goal and assist in Phoenix’s 4-0 victory over Anaheim.

2013 — In one of the biggest upsets in the history of the NCAA women’s tournament, sixth-seeded Louisville defeats defending national champion Baylor 82-81 in the regional semifinals. It’s the final college game for Baylor’s Brittney Griner, the 6-foot-8 star and second-highest scoring player in NCAA history.

2013 — Pete Weber ties Earl Anthony by winning his 10th major Professional Bowlers Association title with a 224-179 win over Australian Jason Belmonte in the Tournament of Champions.

2013 — Louisville overcomes Kevin Ware’s gruesome injury and advances to the Final Four with an 85-63 win over Duke. Ware broke his leg in the first half of the Midwest Regional final when he landed awkwardly after trying to contest a 3-point shot.