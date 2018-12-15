WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Wizards have an agreement in principle to acquire Trevor Ariza from the Phoenix Suns for Kelly Oubre Jr. and Austin Rivers, a person familiar with the deal said Saturday.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because it had not been announced by either team.

Ariza, 33, returns to Washington, where he played the 2012-13 and 2013-14 seasons. The 6-foot-8, 215-pound swingman is averaging 9.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 26 games with the Suns this season.

To get Ariza, the Wizards gave up the 23-year-old Oubre, who they wouldn’t part with in a potential trade for Jimmy Butler earlier this fall. Oubre was the 15th overall pick in 2015 and is averaging 12.9 points per game in his fourth NBA season.

Rivers goes to Phoenix after Washington had just acquired the 26-year-old from the Los Angeles Clippers over the summer.

The Wizards landed Ariza directly from the Suns after a reported three-way trade involving the Memphis Grizzlies fell apart late Saturday night. Rivers was not aware of the details after a loss at Brooklyn but believed he was departing.

“You just want things to work,” Rivers said. “When I got traded, they traded for me for a reason, so you’d like to see it work out.”

Oubre and Rivers were not at Wizards practice Saturday after the deal was agreed to in principle. Coach Scott Brooks said he could not comment on the trade because it was not yet official.

The Wizards host LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday.

AP Sports Writer Howard Fendrich and AP Basketball Writer Brian Mahoney contributed.

