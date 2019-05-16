DENVER (AP) — A person with knowledge of the situation says the Colorado Rockies are expected to call up top prospect Brendan Rodgers for a weekend series in Philadelphia.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the move to promote the infielder drafted with the third overall pick in 2015 has not been announced. The Rockies start a three-game series Friday against the Phillies.

Colorado was off Thursday.

Rodgers was hitting .356 with nine homers and 21 RBIs in 35 games this season with Triple-A Albuquerque. He was playing mostly at second base for the Isotopes with an occasional appearance at shortstop and third base.

So far this season, Colorado’s second basemen are hitting .200 with no homers and 11 RBIs.

