WASHINGTON (AP) — Right-handed reliever Steve Cishek and the Washington Nationals have agreed to a one-year contract for 2022, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Saturday.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the agreement had not been announced yet.

The Athletic first reported Cishek and Washington had a deal in place; MLB.com reported it is worth $1.75 million.

The 35-year-old Cishek, who throws side-arm, brings some much-needed, late-inning veteran experience to a Nationals bullpen that has been torn down as part of the team’s rebuild.

Washington is coming off a 65-97 record and last-place finish in the NL East. General manager Mike Rizzo began a serious reconfiguration of the roster around the trade deadline, sending away players such as Max Scherzer, Trea Turner and Kyle Schwarber.

The Nationals also traded relievers Brad Hand and Daniel Hudson during the season and announced in November that they had non-tendered relievers Ryne Harper and Wander Suero.

Cishek is 32-39 with 132 saves in 171 opportunities — a 77.2% conversion rate — and a 2.85 ERA in 668 career appearances in the major leagues, all in relief.

He has pitched for seven teams across 12 seasons since making his debut in 2010, totaling 669 strikeouts and 261 walks over 644 1/3 innings.

Last year, he was 0-2 with five blown saves and a 3.42 ERA in 74 games for the Los Angeles Angels, who picked Cishek up three days before their regular-season opener after the Houston Astros released him from a minor league contract.

Cishek’s best save totals came with the Miami Marlins in 2013, when he had 34, and 2014, when he had a career-high 39.

He also has played for St. Louis, Seattle, Tampa Bay and both Chicago teams.

