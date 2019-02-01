CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Reds are working to complete a deal with Zach Duke that would add the left-hander to their bullpen, a person familiar with the discussions told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Friday because the deal, first reported by The Athletic, was subject to a successful physical and has not been completed. The Reds have not commented.

Cincinnati overhauled its rotation and starting lineup in the offseason, trying to become a contender. The bullpen improved last season with the additions of Jared Hughes and David Hernandez to get to closer Raisel Iglesias, but it could use a left-hander.

Duke turns 36 in April. He pitched in 14 games for the Reds in 2013. Last season, he went 5-5 with a 4.15 ERA in 72 games with Minnesota and Seattle. Duke also has played for the Pirates, Diamondbacks, Nationals, Brewers, White Sox and Cardinals.

