NEW YORK (AP) — Jurickson Profar is staying with the San Diego Padres, agreeing to a $21 million, three-year contract, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Friday because the agreement is subject to a successful physical.

Profar, who turns 28 on Feb. 20, was acquired by San Diego from Oakland in December 2019 and hit a career-best .278 in the pandemic-shortened season with seven homers and 25 RBIs. He mostly split time at second base and left field but also played two games in right field and one each in center and at first base.

He earned $2,111,111 in prorated pay from a $5.7 million salary.

Profar has a .238 average with 59 homers and 222 RBIs in seven major league seasons with Texas (2012-13, 2016-18), Oakland (2019) and San Diego. He missed 2014 and 2015 due to a shoulder injury.

