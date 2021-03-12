DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Pistons have agreed to trade Svi Mykhailiuk and a 2027 second-round draft pick to the Oklahoma City Thunder for guard Hamidou Diallo, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Friday night because the deal had not been announced.

The 22-year-old Diallo is averaging a career-best 11.9 points this season. The 6-foot-7 Mykhailiuk, who is 23, is averaging 6.9 points.

It’s another step in a drastic roster overhaul for Detroit under new general manager Troy Weaver, who was previously an executive for the Thunder. Only one player who appeared in a game for the Pistons last season is still on the roster — 20-year-old Sekou Doumbouya.

Detroit recently traded Derrick Rose and bought out Blake Griffin.

ESPN first reported Friday’s deal.

___

___

