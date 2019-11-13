NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A person familiar with the situation says New Orleans Saints starting left guard Andrus Peat has had surgery to repair a broken arm and is expected to be sidelined about six weeks.

The person spoke to The Associated Press Wednesday on condition of anonymity because the extent of Peat’s injury and his surgery has not been announced. ESPN first reported details of the surgery.

The 2018 Pro Bowl selection was injured during the first half of Sunday’s loss to Atlanta.

Peat was New Orleans’ first-round draft choice in 2015 and has started 59 of the 64 career games he’s played.

The former Stanford offensive tackle has played both at guard and tackle for New Orleans. His primary role has been as starting left guard since 2016, but he also has slid over to play tackle when there have been injuries at that position.

