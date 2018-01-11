CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A person familiar with the situation says the Carolina Panthers are interviewing Norv Turner for their vacant offensive coordinator position.
The person spoke to The Associated Press Thursday on condition of anonymity because the team does not discuss potential coaching candidates.
The Panthers fired offensive coordinator Mike Shula and quarterbacks coach Ken Dorsey Tuesday, two days after a playoff loss to the Saints.
If the 65-year-old Turner is hired, he’s expected to bring in his son Scott as quarterbacks coach. Scott Turner is an offensive analyst at the University of Michigan and previously worked for the Panthers as an offensive quality control coordinator from 2011-12.
Most Read Stories
- Darrell Bevell fired as offensive coordinator of the Seahawks
- With Steve Sarkisian apparently out of the mix, who could replace Darrell Bevell as Seahawks offensive coordinator?
- Seahawks fire offensive-line coach Tom Cable
- Sources: Firings of Darrell Bevell and Tom Cable could just be the beginning of Seahawks' coaching changes
- With transfer Jacob Eason, Huskies would have embarrassment of QB riches
Most Read Sports Stories
- Darrell Bevell fired as offensive coordinator of the Seahawks
- With Steve Sarkisian apparently out of the mix, who could replace Darrell Bevell as Seahawks offensive coordinator?
- Seahawks fire offensive-line coach Tom Cable
- Sources: Firings of Darrell Bevell and Tom Cable could just be the beginning of Seahawks' coaching changes
- With transfer Jacob Eason, Huskies would have embarrassment of QB riches
Norv Turner’s brother, Ron, is an offensive consultant for the Panthers and his nephew Cameron is the team’s assistant quarterbacks coach.
___
For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL