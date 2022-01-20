CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Former Washington head coach Jay Gruden and Indianapolis Colts running backs coach Scottie Montgomery have had second interviews with the Carolina Panthers for their vacant offensive coordinator position, according to a person familiar with the situation.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday because the team does not announce its interviews.

Panthers coach Matt Rhule fired offensive coordinator Joe Brady in the middle of the season with the offense struggling. The Panthers brought back Cam Newton midseason, but still finished 5-12 and their offense ranked 30th in yards and 29th in points scored.

The second round of interviews with Gruden and Montgomery were conducted in-person.

Gruden and Montgomery were among the seven known candidates the Panthers had spoken with in the first round of virtual interviews.

The others who interviewed virtually include former New York Giants coach and current Dallas Cowboys consultant Ben McAdoo, Green Bay Packers quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator Luke Getsy, and former Houston Texans offensive coordinator Tim Kelly, Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak and Indianapolis Colts wide receivers coach Mike Groh.

The Panthers have not ruled out bringing in some of those candidates for second interviews.

Gruden was Washington’s head coach from 2014-19. He was Jacksonville’s offensive coordinator in 2020 and was out of the league this season.

