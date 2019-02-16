SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — A person with direct knowledge of the negotiations says free agent Cameron Maybin is closing in on a minor league contract with the San Francisco Giants, who were still in the market for outfielders to add depth.

Maybin must pass a physical, the person said Saturday, speaking to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal wasn’t complete. The agreement would include an invitation to big league spring training.

Maybin would join his ninth team in parts of 13 major league seasons, including from 2011-14 in the NL West for the San Diego Padres. He played in the 2017 World Series for the champion Houston Astros.

The 31-year-old Maybin spent 2018 between Miami and Seattle. He batted a combined .249 with four home runs, 14 doubles and 28 RBIs. He was safe on 10 of 15 steal attempts.

Giants position players report to spring training Sunday ahead of Monday’s first full-squad workout at Scottsdale Stadium.

The Athletic first reported Maybin was close to a deal Saturday.

