Miami quarterback Jake Garcia has entered the transfer portal, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Tuesday night.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because Garcia had not revealed the decision publicly. Garcia threw for 950 yards, seven touchdowns and four interceptions over parts of two seasons with Miami.

ESPN first reported Garcia’s decision.

By NCAA rule, players had until Wednesday to enter the portal in this 45-day cycle that started in early December. Garcia appeared in eight games for the Hurricanes in 2022, completing 68 of 115 passes for five touchdowns and four interceptions.

He debuted for the Hurricanes in 2021 and was 11 of 14 for two touchdowns in a win over lower-division Central Connecticut State, but did not play in any other games that season because of injury.

Garcia replaced starter Tyler Van Dyke in Miami’s two easy wins to start 2022 against Bethune-Cookman and Southern Mississippi. He appeared in six more games later in the year, most of that time coming because Van Dyke was dealing with a shoulder injury, and Miami went 1-5 in those contests.

