NEW YORK (AP) — The pitching-thin New York Mets have acquired left-hander Rich Hill from the Tampa Bay Rays, a person familiar with the trade told The Associated Press on Friday.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal hadn’t been announced.

The 41-year-old Hill is 6-4 with a 3.89 ERA in 19 starts for the contending Rays.

New York started the day with a four-game division lead over Philadelphia and Atlanta despite a banged-up rotation.

Ace Jacob deGrom and starter David Peterson are on the injured list. Starters Noah Syndergaard and Carlos Carrasco haven’t pitched this year while recovering from injuries.

Hill has pitched just 95 1/3 innings this year under limits imposed under the Rays’ pitching strategy. This will be his 11th big league team in a 17-season career.

The NL East leaders made the deal on the day Hill was supposed to start at Cleveland, and a week before the trade deadline.

This was the second trade by the Rays in two days. They acquired All-Star slugger Nelson Cruz from the Minnesota Twins on Thursday.

Tampa Bay began the day one game behind Boston in the AL East.