ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — A person with knowledge of the breakdown in talks tells The Associated Press that Gary Kubiak won’t return to run the Denver Broncos’ offense for new head coach Vic Fangio as had been expected.

The person, who spoke Friday on condition of anonymity because of the sensitive nature of the situation, said the two longtime NFL veterans couldn’t agree on scheme, philosophy and staffing.

The surprising development leaves Fangio, who will serve as defensive play-caller, looking elsewhere to revamp an offense that has been stagnant for several years behind a quarterback carousel that’s rotated through four starters, including incumbent Case Keenum.

Kubiak remains under contract with the Broncos and will continue in his role as a senior personnel adviser to general manager John Elway in 2019.

Last week, Elway said the Broncos needed to modernize their schemes to catch up with the likes of the Kansas City Chiefs, the AFC’s No. 1 playoff seed.

Elway also said he expected Kubiak to return to a role on Denver’s offense under the new head coach, and the Broncos blocked other teams from interviewing Kubiak about their offensive coordinator openings.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

___

Follow Arnie Melendrez Stapleton on Twitter: http://twitter.com/arniestapleton