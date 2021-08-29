FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets have acquired edge rusher Shaq Lawson from the Houston Texans for a sixth-round pick in next year’s NFL draft, according to a person with direct knowledge of the deal.

The Jets were in dire need of a pass-rushing specialist after Carl Lawson was lost for the season two weeks ago with a ruptured Achilles tendon.

New York filled that need Sunday by bringing in Shaq Lawson, who has 20 1/2 sacks in five seasons with Buffalo and Miami. He was acquired by Houston in a trade with the Dolphins in March.

NFL Network first reported the Jets’ trade for Lawson. The person confirmed the deal to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither team had announced the trade.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL