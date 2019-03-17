JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A person with knowledge of negotiations says the Jacksonville Jaguars and free-agent linebacker Jake Ryan have agreed to terms on a contract.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity Sunday because the deal had not been finalized. The person says the deal is contingent on Ryan passing a physical.

The 27-year-old Ryan missed all of last season after tearing the ACL in his right knee during training camp.

A fourth-round draft pick by Green Bay in 2015, Ryan started 27 games for the Packers during his first three seasons. The former Michigan standout recorded 213 tackles, three pass breakups, one forced fumble and a sack in 43 games with Green Bay. He also was a core special teams player.

The Jaguars have little experienced depth behind starting linebackers Myles Jack and Telvin Smith, and Ryan could end up being an upgrade over backups Donald Payne and/or Blair Brown.

His pending arrival also could allow Jack the flexibility to move back outside. Jack replaced retired Paul Posluszny in the middle last year, but made more plays as an outside linebacker in 2017.

___

