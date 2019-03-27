MIAMI (AP) — Steven Holcomb is now a winner of two silver bobsled medals for the U.S. at the 2014 Sochi Olympics, a determination that has been made more than five years after those games ended and nearly two years after his death.

The International Olympic Committee’s executive board voted Wednesday to formally reallocate the medals from the Sochi Games in bobsledding and vacate the golds that Russian pilot Alexander Zubkov won in both the two- and four-man events. That means Holcomb, who crossed the line third in both of those races, now is a two-time silver winner in addition to the four-man gold he won at Vancouver in 2010.

The IOC notified the U.S. Olympic Committee of the decision, and the USOC made the announcement. Holcomb’s family has not received the new medal yet, and it’s not clear yet when that will occur.

With Zubkov’s sled now out, the silver in four-man goes to Holcomb and his team of Steve Langton, Curt Tomasevicz and Chris Fogt. The silver in two-man goes to Holcomb and Langton.