Caleb Martin is coming off the best season of his career, and the Miami Heat are giving him three more years as a reward.

Martin agreed to a three-year contract on Wednesday, one that will start with the forward making $6.5 million this coming season and be worth $20.4 million over the full three years, a person with knowledge of the agreement told The Associated Press.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the Heat had not yet announced the signing of the deal.

Martin is coming off his third NBA season, his first in Miami, and set career bests in a slew of categories. He averaged 9.2 points and 3.8 rebounds in 60 games with the Heat, shooting 51% from the floor.

The Heat were 8-4 in games Martin started this past season, when Miami finished with the best record in the Eastern Conference and made the East finals.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports