SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The San Francisco Giants are changing the name of their ballpark.
A person with direct knowledge of the agreement said Wednesday night the stadium will now be known as Oracle Park instead of AT&T Park. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the 20-year deal with Oracle was not to be formally announced until Thursday. That’s when new signage is expected.
San Francisco opened the waterfront ballpark in 2000 and it has been known as Pac Bell Park, SBC Park and AT&T Park since 2006. The Giants won the World Series in 2010, ’12 and ’14.
Oracle Arena in Oakland is where the two-time defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors are playing their final season before a move to San Francisco — near the Giants’ venue — and new Chase Center.
The San Francisco Chronicle first reported the ballpark’s name change Wednesday.
