A person with access to the NCAA’s transfer database says Georgia freshman quarterback Justin Fields is now listed among the football players who have notified their school of their intention to leave.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the database is not public. The person also provided a screenshot to the AP showing Fields listed in the database, with an NCAA identification number and a date initiated of Dec. 18, 2018.
Being listed in the portal means other schools can now recruit Fields, the former five-star prospect from Kennesaw, Georgia. NCAA rules would require Fields to sit out next season if he transfers, though he could request a hardship waiver to become immediately eligible.
