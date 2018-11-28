ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Tech coach Paul Johnson is retiring.

The 61-year-old Johnson made the surprising announcement Wednesday after meeting with his players.

He coached the Yellow Jackets for 11 seasons, compiling a career record of 82-59 that includes eight bowl appearances and three trips to the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game.

Johnson will coach one more game at Georgia Tech, staying on for the bowl game.

This season, the Yellow Jackets bounced back from a 1-3 start to finish 7-5, winning four straight games before a season-ending 45-21 loss to No. 4 Georgia.

Georgia Tech finished 5-3 in the ACC, its first winning record in conference play since 2014.

Johnson was best known for his triple-option offense, which produced gaudy rushing statistics but was criticized for being one-dimensional and out of touch with today’s wide-open offensive schemes.

___

For more AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25