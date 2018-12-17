MIAMI (AP) — A person familiar with the situation says Miami Dolphins running back Frank Gore is expected to miss the rest of the season with a sprained foot.

The person confirmed Gore’s status to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because the team hadn’t commented on the severity of his injury. Gore, the NFL’s leading active rusher, was hurt during Sunday’s 41-17 loss at Minnesota.

Gore, 35, has played in 126 consecutive games and made 122 starts in a row, and both streaks are the longest by an NFL offensive skill player. Last week he said he was undecided about whether he wanted to play in 2019.

Gore rushed for a team-high 722 yards this year and averaged 4.6 yards per carry.

