PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks have agreed to a one-year, $3.75 million contract with former New York Mets infielder Wilmer Flores, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the agreement had not been announced. The deal includes a $6 million club option for 2020 with a $500,000 buyout.

The 27-year-old Flores spent his entire six-year career playing a variety of infield positions with the Mets. He played 83 of 126 games at first base last season, hitting .267 with 11 home runs and 51 RBIs.

The Diamondbacks traded All-Star first baseman Paul Goldschmidt to St. Louis, but will likely shift Jake Lamb from third to first.

The Diamondbacks also acquired infielder/outfielder Tim Locastro from the New York Yankees for minor league left-hander Ronald Roman.

