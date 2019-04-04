ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — A person with knowledge of the deal says the Denver Broncos have agreed to terms with cornerback De’Vante Bausby, one of the stars of the failed Alliance of American Football league that suspended operations this week.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday because the team has not officially announced the signing, which is expected Friday.

Bausby had four interceptions for the San Antonio Commanders in the new spring league that lasted just eight weeks.

Bausby, who has started 10 games in the NFL and has spent time with the Chiefs, Bears and Eagles, is set to sign with the Broncos on Friday.

That will make him the third free agent cornerback to join the team this offseason.

After letting three of their own free agents — Bradley Roby, Tramaine Brock and Jamar Taylor — hit the open market, the Broncos signed Kareem Jackson and Bryce Callahan in free agency to rebuild their secondary around star cornerback Chris Harris Jr, who is skipping the Broncos’ offseason program that began Tuesday as he angles for a new contract.

After a standout career at Pittsburg State, Bausby signed with the Chiefs as a college free agent in 2015.

He played in four games for the Bears in 2016. After serving on Philadelphia’s practice squad during the Eagles’ Super Bowl-winning season in 2017, he played in six games for the Eagles last season, making one start and collecting 14 tackles.

