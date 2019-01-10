NEW YORK (AP) — Right-hander David Phelps and the Toronto Blue Jays have agreed to a $2.5 million, one-year contract, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Thursday night because the deal had not yet been announced.

Phelps, a 32-year-old free agent who is coming back from Tommy John surgery, has performance bonuses in the agreement, and the Blue Jays have a 2020 team option that includes an escalator.

He tore the ulnar collateral ligament in his pitching arm on March 17 during his final pitch in a spring training outing against the Los Angeles Angels, and he had surgery March 26.

Phelps was 2-1 with a 3.12 ERA in 10 relief appearances in 2017 for Seattle, which acquired him from Miami that July 20. He had a $5.55 million salary last season.

During six major league seasons with the New York Yankees (2012-14), Miami (2015-17) and the Mariners, Phelps is 30-33 with a 3.89 ERA and five saves in 64 starts and 164 relief appearances.

His agreement was first reported by ESPN.

