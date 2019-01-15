INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A person with knowledge of the situation says the Indianapolis Colts have fired offensive line coach Dave DeGuglielmo.

The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because no official announcement had been made.

DeGuglielmo took over an offensive line that allowed a league-high 56 sacks in 2017 and helped a young, revamped line that allowed a league-low 18 sacks in 2018. Marlon Mack also rushed for more than 100 yards five times this season, the highest total by a Colts’ running back since Joseph Addai in 2007.

DeGuglielmo was one of three coaches initially hired by Josh McDaniels last January before he changed his mind and returned to the Patriots.

