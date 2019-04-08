CLEVELAND (AP) — A person familiar with the decision says Cleveland’s Quicken Loans Arena is being renamed Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

The announcement of the change will be made Tuesday at a news conference at the downtown home of the NBA’s Cavaliers, said the person who spoke Monday night to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team is not revealing the nature of the media gathering.

The Cavs sent out an advisory about a “major announcement” and said owner Dan Gilbert and Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson and general manager Koby Altman would be among those in attendance.

Best known as “The Q,” the 19,000-seat arena, which hosted the Republican National Convention in 2016, was previously known as Gund Arena before Gilbert bought the building and team from Gordon Gund in 2005.

The building is currently undergoing a major renovation. The Cavs play their season finale on Tuesday against Charlotte.

___

