A person familiar with the move tells The Associated Press the Kansas City Chiefs have agreed to a one-year deal with Carlos Hyde, giving them another veteran running back in their thin backfield.
The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Saturday because Hyde must still pass a physical.
The 28-year-old Hyde was released by the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, and the Chiefs moved swiftly in inviting him for a visit. They were seeking help behind Damien Williams and Darrel Williams, who became their top two running backs when Kareem Hunt was released last season.
Hyde was a second-round pick of the 49ers in 2014. He signed with the Browns last year, then was traded in October to the Jaguars for a fifth-round pick.
