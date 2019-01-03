ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — A person familiar with the decision has told The Associated Press that the Buffalo Bills have fired special teams coordinator Danny Crossman.
The person spoke to The AP on Thursday on the condition of anonymity because the team has not announced the move, which comes four days after Buffalo closed a 6-10 season.
Crossman was the Bills’ longest-active tenured assistant after being part of Doug Marrone’s first staff in 2013. Injuries and a large offseason roster turnover led to Buffalo’s special teams’ struggles.
The Bills finished 31st in gross- and net-yard punt averages, and 24th in kickoffs returns.
Buffalo also went through two punters over the final half of the season after rookie Corey Bojorquez sustained a season-ending shoulder injury.
Crossman’s departure comes after Buffalo fired receivers coach Terry Robiskie and offensive line coach Juan Castillo over the previous two days.
