NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Dez Bryant’s season is over before it had even begun.
The New Orleans Saints placed the newly acquired Bryant on injured reserve Saturday, promoting receiver Keith Kirkwood from the practice squad to the active roster before Sunday’s game at Cincinnati.
Bryant was injured during his second practice with New Orleans on Friday. A person familiar with the situation says Bryant has a torn Achilles tendon. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Saturday because the Saints have not announced details of the veteran receiver’s injury.
The 30-year-old Bryant became a free agent in April after eight seasons with Dallas. He’d been looking for a new team until signing with New Orleans on Wednesday.
The 6-foot-3 Kirkwood is a 24-year-old undrafted rookie out of Temple.
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL