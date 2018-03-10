CLEVELAND (AP) — A person familiar with the negotiations says the Cleveland Browns have agreed to trade defensive tackle Danny Shelton to the New England Patriots for a future draft pick.

New Browns general manager John Dorsey, who made three major trades Friday, worked out the deal Saturday with the Patriots, said the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because teams can’t finalize trades until the new league year begins Wednesday.

Shelton was drafted by the Browns with the No. 12 overall pick in 2015. The 6-foot-2, 335-pounder started 45 of 46 games in three seasons and the team seemed pleased with his progress against the run.

Cleveland switched from a 3-4 defensive scheme to a 4-3 last season, and Shelton was not playing over the center as in the past.

On Friday, Dorsey acquired quarterback Tyrod Taylor, wide receiver Jarvis Landry and cornerback Damarious Randall. He also traded quarterback DeShone Kizer to Green Bay.

___

More AP NFL: https://pro32.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL